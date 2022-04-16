Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 33
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goztepe-izmir/teamcenter.shtml
Göztepe
Fenerbahçe - Göztepe

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Göztepe logo
Göztepe
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Göztepe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
332110273
2
FenerbahçeFEN
32178759
3
KonyasporKON
32177858
4
BasaksehirBAS
321651153
5
Adana DemirsporADE
321410852
19
GöztepeGÖZ
32761927
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

