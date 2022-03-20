Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 30
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Fenerbahçe - Konyaspor

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Konyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
30217270
2
KonyasporKON
29167655
3
FenerbahçeFEN
29148750
4
AlanyasporALA
30147949
5
Adana DemirsporADE
30139848
