Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 28
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Trabzonspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
27206166
2
KonyasporKON
28157652
3
BasaksehirBAS
27144946
4
FenerbahçeFEN
27137746
5
Adana DemirsporADE
28129745
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

Related matches

