Rescheduled
Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 22
Türk Telekom Stadyumu / 20.01.2022
Galatasaray
Rescheduled
-
-
Kasimpasa
Galatasaray - Kasimpasa Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Galatasaray

Kasimpasa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
22156151
2
KonyasporKON
21126342
3
BesiktasBES
22105735
4
HataysporHAT
21112835
5
BasaksehirBAS
21104734
13
GalatasarayGAL
2176827
17
KasimpasaKAS
21561021
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

