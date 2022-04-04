Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 31
New Hatay Stadium / 04.04.2022
Hatayspor
Not started
-
-
Adana Demirspor
Hatayspor - Adana Demirspor

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hatayspor logo
Hatayspor
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hatayspor

Adana Demirspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
31218271
2
KonyasporKON
31177758
3
FenerbahçeFEN
31168756
4
AlanyasporALA
31157952
5
Adana DemirsporADE
30139848
8
HataysporHAT
301451147
