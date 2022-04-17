Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 33
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi / 17.04.2022
Kasimpasa
Not started
-
-
Adana Demirspor
Kasimpasa - Adana Demirspor

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kasimpasa

Adana Demirspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
332110273
2
FenerbahçeFEN
32178759
3
KonyasporKON
32177858
4
BasaksehirBAS
331661154
5
Adana DemirsporADE
321410852
13
KasimpasaKAS
321181341
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

