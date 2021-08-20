Kayserispor
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
18:30
20/08/21
Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu
Adana Demirspor
Turkish Süper Lig • Day 2
  • 2nd Half
  • Kayserispor
  • Adana Demirspor
  • SazdagiCardoso
    90'
  • ManéSubasi
    90'
  • Stambouli
    85'
  • Ezeh
    80'
  • CivelekUzodimma
    79'
  • ParlakPektemek
    79'
  • AkintolaEzeh
    74'
  • CastroBjarnason
    71'
  • Akintola
    62'
  • AkdagBulut
    59'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Kayserispor
  • Adana Demirspor
  • BelhandaAssombalonga
    45'
  • InlerStambouli
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Kayserispor
  • Adana Demirspor
  • Akdag
    45'
  • Akintola
    45'
  • Guler
    42'
  • Balotelli
    41'
  • Kaplan
    39'
  • RassoulGuler
    36'
  • Sazdagi
    17'
avant-match

Kayserispor - Adana Demirspor

