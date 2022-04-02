Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 31
Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kayserispor/teamcenter.shtml
Kayserispor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Kayserispor - Fenerbahçe

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kayserispor logo
Kayserispor
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Kayserispor

Fenerbahçe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
30217270
2
KonyasporKON
30167755
3
FenerbahçeFEN
30158753
4
AlanyasporALA
30147949
5
Adana DemirsporADE
30139848
14
KayserisporKAY
301081238
