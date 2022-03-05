Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 28
Konya Büyüksehir Belediye Stadyumu / 05.03.2022
Konyaspor
Rescheduled
-
-
Galatasaray
Konyaspor - Galatasaray Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Konyaspor

Galatasaray

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
27206166
2
KonyasporKON
27147649
3
Adana DemirsporADE
281210646
4
BasaksehirBAS
27144946
5
FenerbahçeFEN
27137746
12
GalatasarayGAL
27981035
