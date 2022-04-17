Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 33
Konya Büyüksehir Belediye Stadyumu / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gaziantep-bb/teamcenter.shtml
Gaziantep FK
Konyaspor - Gaziantep FK

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
Gaziantep FK logo
Gaziantep FK
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Konyaspor

Gaziantep FK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
332110273
2
FenerbahçeFEN
32178759
3
KonyasporKON
32177858
4
BasaksehirBAS
321651153
5
Adana DemirsporADE
321410852
14
Gaziantep FKGAZ
321181341
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

