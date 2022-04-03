Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 31
Konya Büyüksehir Belediye Stadyumu / 03.04.2022
Konyaspor
Not started
-
-
Göztepe
Konyaspor - Göztepe

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
Göztepe logo
Göztepe
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Konyaspor

Göztepe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
30217270
2
FenerbahçeFEN
31168756
3
KonyasporKON
30167755
4
AlanyasporALA
30147949
5
Adana DemirsporADE
30139848
18
GöztepeGÖZ
30761727
