Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 32
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi / 10.04.2022
Sivasspor
Basaksehir
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sivasspor

Basaksehir

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
31218271
2
KonyasporKON
32178759
3
FenerbahçeFEN
31168756
4
AlanyasporALA
31157952
5
BasaksehirBAS
311551150
12
SivassporSIV
3110111041
Related matches

Çaykur Rizespor
2
1
Konyaspor
79'
Göztepe
1
2
Kayserispor
68'
Gaziantep FK
-
-
Trabzonspor
18:30
Besiktas
-
-
Alanyaspor
18:30

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Sivasspor and Basaksehir with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Sivasspor and Basaksehir news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

