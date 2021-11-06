Sivasspor - Giresunspor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Sivasspor and Giresunspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 6 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Riza Çalimbay or Hakan Keles? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Sivasspor and Giresunspor news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sivasspor and Giresunspor. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

