Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 31
Medical Park Stadyumu / 03.04.2022
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Besiktas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
30217270
2
FenerbahçeFEN
31168756
3
KonyasporKON
30167755
4
AlanyasporALA
30147949
5
Adana DemirsporADE
30139848
8
BesiktasBES
301210846
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

Related matches

Galatasaray
2
0
Fatih Karagümrük
24'
Kasimpasa
-
-
Gaziantep FK
03/04
Alanyaspor
-
-
Çaykur Rizespor
03/04
Konyaspor
-
-
Göztepe
03/04

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Trabzonspor and Besiktas with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest Trabzonspor and Besiktas news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

