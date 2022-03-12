Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 29
Medical Park Stadyumu / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goztepe-izmir/teamcenter.shtml
Göztepe
Advertisement
Ad

Trabzonspor - Göztepe Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
Göztepe logo
Göztepe
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Göztepe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
28207167
2
KonyasporKON
28157652
3
BasaksehirBAS
28145947
4
FenerbahçeFEN
28138747
5
AlanyasporALA
28137846
17
GöztepeGÖZ
28761527
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

Related matches

Hatayspor
-
-
Fatih Karagümrük
12/03
Kasimpasa
-
-
Çaykur Rizespor
12/03
Altay
-
-
Yeni Malatyaspor
12/03
Kayserispor
-
-
Konyaspor
13/03

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Trabzonspor and Göztepe with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Trabzonspor and Göztepe news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.