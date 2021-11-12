Mesut Ozil has been told to “focus on his game” by the Fenerbahce president, Ali Koc.

The former Germany international has struggled since his high-profile move from Arsenal earlier this year - a switch which was tipped as being what the midfielder needed to revitalise his career.

This season, Ozil has made 13 appearances for the club he supported as a child, although most of his recent outings have been from the bench. He was also seen to throw his bib in the direction of boss Vitor Pereira when he was an unused substitute in a recent game - but Koc insists there is no issue with the relationship between Ozil and the head coach.

The midfielder has a number of business and charity interests off the pitch, including the UK, and he recently opened the Football for Peace Mesut Ozil Centre in Bradford - a facility to give British south Asians better opportunities to play the game. But Koc believes projects like that are having an impact on performances.

"Since the start of this season, Mesut Ozil has been compared to Robin van Persie,” Koc told Fenerbahce TV, referring to the former striker’s impact at the club.

Ozil wants to play more. From now on, he needs to focus on his game and keep his commercial interests out of it. He needs to think about contributing to Fenerbahce.

"Our coach also needs to try to figure out how to get the most out of Ozil. There is not a problem, despite what the media says. Mesut is unhappy because he does not play regularly."

Ozil did make an impact in his most recent game, coming on as a second half substitute to score an equalising penalty in a 2-2 draw with Kayserispor.

