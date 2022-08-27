Adana Demirspor - Ümraniyespor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 4
Yeni Adana Stadyumu / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/adana-demirspor/teamcenter.shtml
Adana Demirspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/umraniyespor/teamcenter.shtml
Ümraniyespor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
Ümraniyespor logo
Ümraniyespor
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Adana Demirspor

Ümraniyespor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
2
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
3
BasaksehirBAS
32107
4
BesiktasBES
32107
5
Adana DemirsporADE
32016
15
ÜmraniyesporUMR
30121
Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Adana Demirspor and Ümraniyespor with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 August 2022.

