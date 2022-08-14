Alanyaspor - Besiktas

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 2
Bahçesehir Okullari Stadium / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alanyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Alanyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/besiktas/teamcenter.shtml
Besiktas
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Alanyaspor

Besiktas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
2
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
3
GalatasarayGAL
21104
4
BasaksehirBAS
11003
5
AlanyasporALA
11003
6
BesiktasBES
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Adana Demirspor
2
0
Sivasspor
64'
Galatasaray
0
0
Giresunspor
69'
Ümraniyespor
-
-
Antalyaspor
14/08
Gaziantep FK
-
-
MKE Ankaragücü
14/08

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Alanyaspor and Besiktas with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Alanyaspor and Besiktas news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.