Alanyaspor - Gaziantep FK

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 12
Kirbiyik Holding Stadyumu / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alanyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Alanyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gaziantep-bb/teamcenter.shtml
Gaziantep FK
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
Gaziantep FK logo
Gaziantep FK
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Alanyaspor

Gaziantep FK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1072123
2
Adana DemirsporADE
1164122
3
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
4
BasaksehirBAS
1062220
5
BesiktasBES
1154219
9
Gaziantep FKGAZ
1043315
11
AlanyasporALA
1134413
Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Alanyaspor and Gaziantep FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 29 October 2022.

