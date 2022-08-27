Alanyaspor - Istanbulspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 4
Bahçesehir Okullari Stadium / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alanyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Alanyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Alanyaspor

Istanbulspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
2
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
3
BasaksehirBAS
32107
4
BesiktasBES
32107
5
Adana DemirsporADE
32016
11
AlanyasporALA
31205
18
IstanbulsporIST
30030
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fatih Karagümrük
-
-
MKE Ankaragücü
27/08
Adana Demirspor
-
-
Ümraniyespor
27/08
Kasimpasa
-
-
Hatayspor
28/08
Kayserispor
-
-
Giresunspor
28/08

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Alanyaspor and Istanbulspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Alanyaspor and Istanbulspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.