Antalyaspor - Galatasaray

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 1
Antalya Stadyumu / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antalyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Antalyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/galatasaray/teamcenter.shtml
Galatasaray
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Antalyaspor

Galatasaray

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
11003
2
Gaziantep FKGAZ
10101
2
SivassporSIV
10101
4
BesiktasBES
10101
4
KayserisporKAY
10101
6
AntalyasporANT
00000
6
GalatasarayGAL
00000
