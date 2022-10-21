Antalyaspor - Istanbulspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 11
Antalya Stadyumu / 21.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antalyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Antalyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Statistics

Recent matches

Antalyaspor

Istanbulspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
1063121
2
FenerbahçeFEN
962120
3
BasaksehirBAS
962120
4
BesiktasBES
1054119
5
KonyasporKON
1053218
15
IstanbulsporIST
92258
16
AntalyasporANT
92167
Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Antalyaspor and Istanbulspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 21 October 2022.

