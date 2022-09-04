Antalyaspor - Kasimpasa

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 5
Antalya Stadyumu / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antalyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Antalyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kasimpasa/teamcenter.shtml
Kasimpasa
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Antalyaspor

Kasimpasa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
531110
2
BasaksehirBAS
431010
3
BesiktasBES
431010
4
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
5
TrabzonsporTRA
531110
10
AntalyasporANT
42026
16
KasimpasaKAS
41033
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Giresunspor
0
0
Konyaspor
Half-time
Fenerbahçe
1
0
Kayserispor
Half-time
Hatayspor
-
-
Adana Demirspor
04/09
MKE Ankaragücü
-
-
Besiktas
04/09

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Antalyaspor and Kasimpasa with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Antalyaspor and Kasimpasa news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.