Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 9
Antalya Stadyumu / 08.10.2022
Antalyaspor
Not started
-
-
Konyaspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Antalyaspor

Konyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
752017
2
Adana DemirsporADE
852117
3
KonyasporKON
852117
4
GalatasarayGAL
852117
5
TrabzonsporTS
851216
15
AntalyasporANT
72056
