Antalyaspor - Trabzonspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 3
Antalya Stadyumu / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antalyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Antalyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Antalyaspor

Trabzonspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
2
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
3
GalatasarayGAL
32016
4
FenerbahçeFEN
21104
5
BasaksehirBAS
21104
10
AntalyasporANT
21013
Related matches

Ümraniyespor
0
1
Galatasaray
93'
Giresunspor
-
-
Kasimpasa
20/08
Hatayspor
-
-
Gaziantep FK
20/08
Basaksehir
-
-
Kayserispor
21/08

