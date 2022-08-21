Basaksehir - Kayserispor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 3
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/buyuksehir-bld-spor/teamcenter.shtml
Basaksehir
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kayserispor/teamcenter.shtml
Kayserispor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
Kayserispor logo
Kayserispor
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Basaksehir

Kayserispor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
2
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
3
GalatasarayGAL
32016
4
Gaziantep FKGAZ
31205
5
FenerbahçeFEN
21104
6
BasaksehirBAS
21104
10
KayserisporKAY
21013
