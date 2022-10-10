Basaksehir - Sivasspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 9
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 10.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/buyuksehir-bld-spor/teamcenter.shtml
Basaksehir
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sivasspor/teamcenter.shtml
Sivasspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Basaksehir

Sivasspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
953118
1
BesiktasBES
953118
3
KonyasporKON
953118
4
BasaksehirBAS
752017
5
GalatasarayGAL
852117
18
SivassporSIV
80444
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fenerbahçe
0
0
Fatih Karagümrük
6'
Trabzonspor
-
-
Kasimpasa
10/10
Hatayspor
1
0
Alanyaspor
Ümraniyespor
2
2
Kayserispor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Basaksehir and Sivasspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 10 October 2022.

Catch the latest Basaksehir and Sivasspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.