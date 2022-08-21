Besiktas - Fatih Karagümrük

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 3
Vodafone Park / 21.08.2022
Besiktas
Not started
-
-
Fatih Karagümrük
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
Fatih Karagümrük logo
Fatih Karagümrük
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Besiktas

Fatih Karagümrük

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gaziantep FKGAZ
32107
2
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
3
TrabzonsporTRA
32016
4
GiresunsporGIR
32016
5
AntalyasporANT
32016
10
BesiktasBES
21104
16
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
10010
