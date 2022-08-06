Besiktas - Kayserispor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 1
Vodafone Park / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/besiktas/teamcenter.shtml
Besiktas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kayserispor/teamcenter.shtml
Kayserispor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
Kayserispor logo
Kayserispor
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Besiktas

Kayserispor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
11003
2
Adana DemirsporADE
00000
2
AlanyasporALA
00000
2
AntalyasporANT
00000
2
BesiktasBES
00000
2
KayserisporKAY
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Istanbulspor
0
1
Trabzonspor
46'
Sivasspor
-
-
Gaziantep FK
06/08
Giresunspor
-
-
Adana Demirspor
07/08
Fatih Karagümrük
-
-
Alanyaspor
07/08

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Besiktas and Kayserispor with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Besiktas and Kayserispor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.