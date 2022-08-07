Fatih Karagümrük - Alanyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 1
Atatürk Olympiyat / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karagumruk/teamcenter.shtml
Fatih Karagümrük
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alanyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Alanyaspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fatih Karagümrük logo
Fatih Karagümrük
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fatih Karagümrük

Alanyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
11003
2
Gaziantep FKGAZ
10101
2
SivassporSIV
10101
4
Adana DemirsporADE
00000
4
AlanyasporALA
00000
4
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sivasspor
1
1
Gaziantep FK
66'
Besiktas
-
-
Kayserispor
19:45
Giresunspor
-
-
Adana Demirspor
07/08
Antalyaspor
-
-
Galatasaray
07/08

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Fatih Karagümrük and Alanyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Fatih Karagümrük and Alanyaspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.