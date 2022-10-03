Fatih Karagümrük - Istanbulspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 8
Atatürk Olympiyat / 03.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karagumruk/teamcenter.shtml
Fatih Karagümrük
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fatih Karagümrük logo
Fatih Karagümrük
Istanbulspor logo
Istanbulspor
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fatih Karagümrük

Istanbulspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
752017
2
Adana DemirsporADE
852117
3
KonyasporKON
852117
4
GalatasarayGAL
852117
5
TrabzonsporTRA
851216
13
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
61326
15
IstanbulsporIST
61235
