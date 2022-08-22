Fenerbahçe - Adana Demirspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 3
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 22.08.2022
Fenerbahçe
Adana Demirspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Adana Demirspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
32107
2
Gaziantep FKGAZ
32107
3
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
4
AntalyasporANT
32016
5
GiresunsporGIR
32016
9
FenerbahçeFEN
21104
