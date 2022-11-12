Fenerbahçe - Giresunspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 14
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 12.11.2022
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
Giresunspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Giresunspor logo
Giresunspor
4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Giresunspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1292129
2
BasaksehirBAS
1273224
3
GalatasarayGAL
1273224
4
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
5
KayserisporKAY
1372423
15
GiresunsporGIR
1233612
