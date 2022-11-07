Fenerbahçe - Sivasspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 13
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 07.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sivasspor/teamcenter.shtml
Sivasspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Sivasspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
GalatasarayGAL
1273224
3
TrabzonsporTS
1273224
4
BasaksehirBAS
1172223
5
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
16
SivassporSIV
1224610
