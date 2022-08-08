Fenerbahçe - Ümraniyespor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 1
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 08.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/umraniyespor/teamcenter.shtml
Ümraniyespor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Ümraniyespor logo
Ümraniyespor
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Ümraniyespor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AlanyasporALA
11003
2
TrabzonsporTRA
11003
3
Adana DemirsporADE
11003
4
BesiktasBES
11003
5
Gaziantep FKGAZ
10101
9
FenerbahçeFEN
00000
9
ÜmraniyesporUMR
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Antalyaspor
0
0
Galatasaray
51'
Basaksehir
-
-
Kasimpasa
08/08
MKE Ankaragücü
-
-
Konyaspor
08/08
Giresunspor
2
3
Adana Demirspor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Fenerbahçe and Ümraniyespor with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 8 August 2022.

Catch the latest Fenerbahçe and Ümraniyespor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.