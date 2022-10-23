Galatasaray - Alanyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 11
Nef Stadyumu / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/galatasaray/teamcenter.shtml
Galatasaray
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alanyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Alanyaspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Galatasaray

Alanyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1063121
2
Adana DemirsporADE
1063121
3
BasaksehirBAS
1063121
4
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
5
BesiktasBES
1054119
7
GalatasarayGAL
952217
12
AlanyasporALA
1033412
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fenerbahçe
0
0
Basaksehir
52'
Kasimpasa
-
-
Kayserispor
23/10
Adana Demirspor
-
-
Konyaspor
23/10
Giresunspor
-
-
MKE Ankaragücü
24/10

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Galatasaray and Alanyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Galatasaray and Alanyaspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.