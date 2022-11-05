Galatasaray - Besiktas

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 13
Nef Stadyumu / 05.11.2022
Galatasaray
Besiktas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Galatasaray
Besiktas
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Galatasaray

Besiktas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
BasaksehirBAS
1172223
3
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
4
BesiktasBES
1264222
5
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
