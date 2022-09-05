Galatasaray - Gaziantep FK

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 5
Nef Stadyumu / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/galatasaray/teamcenter.shtml
Galatasaray
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gaziantep-bb/teamcenter.shtml
Gaziantep FK
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
Gaziantep FK logo
Gaziantep FK
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Galatasaray

Gaziantep FK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KonyasporKON
532011
2
FenerbahçeFEN
531110
3
BasaksehirBAS
431010
4
BesiktasBES
431010
5
Gaziantep FKGAZ
431010
8
GalatasarayGAL
42117
