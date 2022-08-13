Galatasaray - Giresunspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 2
Nef Stadyumu / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/galatasaray/teamcenter.shtml
Galatasaray
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/giresunspor/teamcenter.shtml
Giresunspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
Giresunspor logo
Giresunspor
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Galatasaray

Giresunspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
2
BasaksehirBAS
11003
3
AlanyasporALA
11003
4
Adana DemirsporADE
11003
5
BesiktasBES
11003
5
GalatasarayGAL
11003
13
GiresunsporGIR
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Trabzonspor
1
0
Hatayspor
85'
Kayserispor
-
-
Istanbulspor
13/08
Adana Demirspor
-
-
Sivasspor
13/08
Ümraniyespor
-
-
Antalyaspor
14/08

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Galatasaray and Giresunspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Galatasaray and Giresunspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.