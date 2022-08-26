Gaziantep FK - Antalyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 4
Gaziantep Stadyumu / 26.08.2022
Gaziantep FK
Not started
-
-
Antalyaspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gaziantep FK logo
Gaziantep FK
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Gaziantep FK

Antalyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
32107
2
BasaksehirBAS
32107
3
BesiktasBES
32107
4
Gaziantep FKGAZ
32107
5
AntalyasporANT
32016
