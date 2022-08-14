Gaziantep FK - MKE Ankaragücü

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 2
Gaziantep Stadyumu / 14.08.2022
Gaziantep FK
Not started
-
-
MKE Ankaragücü
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gaziantep FK logo
Gaziantep FK
MKE Ankaragücü logo
MKE Ankaragücü
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Gaziantep FK

MKE Ankaragücü

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
2
BasaksehirBAS
11003
3
AlanyasporALA
11003
4
Adana DemirsporADE
11003
5
BesiktasBES
11003
10
Gaziantep FKGAZ
10101
12
MKE AnkaragücüAKG
10101
