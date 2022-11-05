Giresunspor - Istanbulspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 13
Çotanak Spor Kompleksi / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/giresunspor/teamcenter.shtml
Giresunspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Giresunspor logo
Giresunspor
Istanbulspor logo
Istanbulspor
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Giresunspor

Istanbulspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1182126
2
BasaksehirBAS
1172223
3
Adana DemirsporADE
1265123
4
BesiktasBES
1264222
5
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
17
GiresunsporGIR
112369
18
IstanbulsporIST
112278
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Kasimpasa
-
-
MKE Ankaragücü
17:00
Ümraniyespor
-
-
Alanyaspor
17:00
Galatasaray
-
-
Besiktas
05/11
Gaziantep FK
-
-
Kayserispor
06/11

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Giresunspor and Istanbulspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Giresunspor and Istanbulspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.