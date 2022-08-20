Giresunspor - Kasimpasa

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 3
Çotanak Spor Kompleksi / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/giresunspor/teamcenter.shtml
Giresunspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kasimpasa/teamcenter.shtml
Kasimpasa
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Giresunspor logo
Giresunspor
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Giresunspor

Kasimpasa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
2
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
3
FenerbahçeFEN
21104
4
BasaksehirBAS
21104
5
AlanyasporALA
21104
8
GiresunsporGIR
21013
19
KasimpasaKAS
20020
