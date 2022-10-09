Hatayspor - Alanyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 9
Yeni Hatay Stadyumu / 09.10.2022
Hatayspor
Not started
-
-
Alanyaspor
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hatayspor logo
Hatayspor
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hatayspor

Alanyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
953118
2
KonyasporKON
953118
3
BasaksehirBAS
752017
4
GalatasarayGAL
852117
5
TrabzonsporTS
851216
11
AlanyasporALA
82339
18
HataysporHAT
71154
Related matches

Antalyaspor
0
0
Konyaspor
Half-time
Giresunspor
-
-
Besiktas
18:00
Ümraniyespor
-
-
Kayserispor
09/10
Fenerbahçe
-
-
Fatih Karagümrük
09/10

