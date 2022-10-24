Hatayspor - Besiktas

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 11
Yeni Hatay Stadyumu / 24.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hatayspor/teamcenter.shtml
Hatayspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/besiktas/teamcenter.shtml
Besiktas
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hatayspor logo
Hatayspor
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hatayspor

Besiktas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1072123
2
Adana DemirsporADE
1164122
3
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
4
BasaksehirBAS
1062220
5
GalatasarayGAL
1062220
6
BesiktasBES
1054119
18
HataysporHAT
92167
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Galatasaray
2
1
Alanyaspor
69'
Giresunspor
-
-
MKE Ankaragücü
24/10
Adana Demirspor
1
1
Konyaspor
Kasimpasa
0
1
Kayserispor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Hatayspor and Besiktas with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 24 October 2022.

Catch the latest Hatayspor and Besiktas news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.