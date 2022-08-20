Hatayspor - Gaziantep FK

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 3
New Hatay Stadium / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hatayspor/teamcenter.shtml
Hatayspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gaziantep-bb/teamcenter.shtml
Gaziantep FK
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hatayspor logo
Hatayspor
Gaziantep FK logo
Gaziantep FK
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hatayspor

Gaziantep FK

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
2
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
3
FenerbahçeFEN
21104
4
BasaksehirBAS
21104
5
AlanyasporALA
21104
7
Gaziantep FKGAZ
21104
16
HataysporHAT
10010
