Istanbulspor - Fenerbahçe

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 12
Atatürk Olympiyat / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Istanbulspor logo
Istanbulspor
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Istanbulspor

Fenerbahçe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
1072123
2
Adana DemirsporADE
1164122
3
GalatasarayGAL
1163221
4
TrabzonsporTS
1163221
5
BasaksehirBAS
1062220
18
IstanbulsporIST
102268
