Istanbulspor - MKE Ankaragücü

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 9
Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadyumu / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ankaragucu/teamcenter.shtml
MKE Ankaragücü
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Istanbulspor logo
Istanbulspor
MKE Ankaragücü logo
MKE Ankaragücü
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Istanbulspor

MKE Ankaragücü

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BasaksehirBAS
752017
2
Adana DemirsporADE
852117
3
KonyasporKON
852117
4
GalatasarayGAL
852117
5
TrabzonsporTS
851216
13
IstanbulsporIST
72238
16
MKE AnkaragücüAKG
71154
