Istanbulspor - Trabzonspor

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 1
Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadyumu / 05.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Istanbulspor

Trabzonspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
00000
1
AlanyasporALA
00000
1
AntalyasporANT
00000
1
BesiktasBES
00000
1
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
00000
1
IstanbulsporIST
00000
1
TrabzonsporTRA
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sivasspor
-
-
Gaziantep FK
06/08
Besiktas
-
-
Kayserispor
06/08
Giresunspor
-
-
Adana Demirspor
07/08
Fatih Karagümrük
-
-
Alanyaspor
07/08

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 5 August 2022.

Catch the latest Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.