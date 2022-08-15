Kasimpasa - Fenerbahçe

Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 2
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi / 15.08.2022
Kasimpasa
Not started
-
-
Fenerbahçe
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kasimpasa logo
Kasimpasa
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Kasimpasa

Fenerbahçe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Adana DemirsporADE
22006
2
TrabzonsporTRA
22006
3
BesiktasBES
22006
4
Gaziantep FKGAZ
21104
5
BasaksehirBAS
11003
11
FenerbahçeFEN
10101
19
KasimpasaKAS
10010
Related matches

Alanyaspor
0
1
Besiktas
18'
Konyaspor
-
-
Basaksehir
15/08
Ümraniyespor
0
1
Antalyaspor
Gaziantep FK
1
0
MKE Ankaragücü

